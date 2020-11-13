By Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has signed four bills passed by the Legislature into law.

They include the law creating an official logo for the state government as a symbol of authority and the establishment of the Directorate for Skills Acquisition.

Others include the law amending the Zakkat Board (2013), which includes collection, distribution and endowment and the law establishing the rural water supply and other matters connected therewith.

The law creating official logo for the government stipulates the regulation for its use and appropriate punishment for its abuse. Any official transaction of the government must bear it or else the transaction is null and void.

The law amending the Zakkat Board has now changed the status of the board from part time to full time, with one member each to be drawn from the 17 emirates.

The law establishing the Directorate for Rural Water Supply will provide, coordinate, facilitate and maintain supply of potable water to the rural communities.

The fourth law, which is on skill acquisition, will seek to train, facilitate and empower the youth in line with the government policy of job provision for the teeming youth.

Assenting to the laws, Governor Mohammed said his administration would provide people-oriented policies and programmes so that the path to building a new Zamfara State would become a dream come true.