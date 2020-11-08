By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:38 EST, 8 November 2020 | Updated: 14:13 EST, 8 November 2020

Last Friday, Matthew McConaughey revealed why he didn’t go into greater detail about his sexual assaults in his 304-page memoir Greenlights, which hit shelves October 20.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner had written about being ‘blackmailed’ into having sex at age 15 and being ‘molested by a man’ at age 18 after being ‘knocked unconscious in the back of a van.’

‘Ultimately, there’s nothing that I feel is constructive about the details,’ Matthew said on The Tamron Hall Show.

Hit shelves October 20! Last Friday, Matthew McConaughey revealed why he didn’t go into greater detail about his sexual assaults in his 304-page memoir Greenlights (pictured September 27)

Traumatizing: The 51-year-old Oscar winner had written about being ‘blackmailed’ into having sex at age 15 and being ‘molested by a man’ at age 18 after being ‘knocked unconscious in the back of a van’ (pictured in 1987)

‘I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism.’

McConaughey said he didn’t want to exploit his trauma because then every headline and TV show would focus on his victimization.

‘I write also in the book I’ve never felt like a victim,’ The Gentlemen action star explained.

‘Yes was I victimized in those two situations? Sure. But that doesn’t mean that I’ve carried on through my life the feeling of “Oh I was victimized,” or “Oh I was a victim,” or that those two unfortunate events have turned me into the man that I am or are even an excuse.’

Matthew said on The Tamron Hall Show: ‘Ultimately, there’s nothing that I feel is constructive about the details. I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism’

‘I’ve never felt like a victim’: McConaughey said he didn’t want to exploit his trauma because then every headline and TV show would focus on his victimization

Matthew continued: ‘Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would’ve happened to me younger, maybe I would’ve been more confused.

‘But when they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it’s supposed to be.’

McConaughey believed having that clarity was why those situations didn’t stick with him, confuse him, or leave him with ‘a non-realistic view of the way the world was supposed to work.’

The Gentlemen action star explained: ‘Was I victimized in those two situations? Sure. But that doesn’t mean that I’ve carried on through my life the feeling of “Oh I was victimized,” or “Oh I was a victim,” or that those two unfortunate events have turned me into the man that I am or are even an excuse’

Matthew continued: ‘Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would’ve happened to me younger, maybe I would’ve been more confused. ‘But when they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it’s supposed to be’

Scars weren’t deep: McConaughey believed having that clarity was why those situations didn’t stick with him, confuse him, or leave him with ‘a non-realistic view of the way the world was supposed to work’

The University of Texas-Austin professor now has three children – daughter Vida, 10; son Levi, 12; and son Livingston, 7 – with his his wife of eight years, Camila Alves.

Matthew originally met the Brazilian-born 38-year-old at Hollywood hotspot Hyde back in 2006.

McConaughey next reprises his role as Buster Moon in Garth Jennings’ animated sequel to Sing – hitting US theaters December 22, 2021 – alongside Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, and Reese Witherspoon.