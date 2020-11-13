Matthew Perry reveals that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special will film beginning of March 2021… after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
After multiple delays, it looks like the Friends reunion special is set to begin filming in March 2021.
The goal is to film the reunion during the first part of the new year, which likely means it will be on track to air in the spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The plans have not yet been finalized, per the outlet’s insiders, but Matthew Perry tweet on Thursday appeared to confirm the time table.
The TV star tweeted: ‘Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!’
It first got the greenlight in February 2020 with a film date of March 2020.
Originally, the reunion was supposed to debut May 2020 as part of HBO Max’s launch.
Earlier this year, the sitcom was yanked off of Netflix ahead of its new home, at WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, HBO Max.
After the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and the world went on lockdown, production for the special shut down March 18, as did all other shows/films shut down as well.
HBO Max announced in April that the show would not be filmed in time to debut by the streaming service’s launch date.
The sit-down special was pushed back to a film date in August 2020.
The team at HBO Max as well as the beloved stars of Friends – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry – all want the show reunion to be in person.
In addition, they all unanimously want it to be filmed at the shows former stage, Stage 24, at the Warner Brothers lot in Burbank, per THR.
They do not want a virtual reunion.
Lisa had said to THR in May 2020: ‘We haven’t all been in the same room in front of people – I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that’s it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room.’
Adding: ‘That hasn’t changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding.’
Friends remains one of the popular shows despite the show’s finale airing 16 years ago.
The sitcom aired for 10 seasons from September 22, 1994 until May 6, 2004; the show follows a group of six friends as they navigate life, love and their careers in New York City.
