A priority list is being worked out by Mauritius for the vaccination of frontliners, vulnerable and elderly persons.

Mauritius is discussing with the Indian government for the acquisition of one million additional doses of the anti-COVID vaccines as soon as they are available for administration to its 1.3 million population, official sources announced in Port-Louis.

Zouberr Joomaye, spokesperson of the National Communication Committee (NCC) on COVID-19, said following an agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mauritius will obtain 240,000 doses of the vaccines “which will cater only for about 20% of the population”.

“Hence, the need for the purchase of additional vaccines from India which is among the largest manufacturer of anti-COVID vaccines,” he said, adding that a priority list will be worked out for the vaccination of frontliners, vulnerable and elderly persons.

Regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the island, Mr Joomaye indicated that no new local case has been detected since November 12, 2020.

Latest official figures obtained from the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicate that 4 imported cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in the island as of November 24, 2020.

The number of active cases stands at 46 of the 498 positive cases in Mauritius. The death toll is 10.

A total of 1,557 persons are currently quarantined in 21 converted hotels and recreational centres. (PANA/NAN)