France forward Kylian Mbappe has failed to recover from a thigh injury in time to play against Portugal in the Nations League game on Saturday, according to matchday squad lists sent to UEFA.

The Paris Saint-Germain player has suffered several injuries since the 2020-2021 season began and his absence will be felt by France for a crunch game after they lost 2-0 to Finland in a friendly on Wednesday in his absence.

The winner of the match in Lisbon will go through to the Nations League finals, while a draw would keep the group alive until the final Group 3 matches on Tuesday.

