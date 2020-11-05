The first of our guests chefs contributing a week of recipes to Irish Times Food Month is Sabrina Ghayour, whose new cookbook, Simply, is full of great recipes that are quick and easy to prepare. It’s her fifth book, and has loads of interesting options for meals that reflect her Middle Eastern heritage and UK upbringing. Fast, simple and delicious is Ghayour’s message.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth



Essentially, these meatballs are a total spice-cupboard raid, but what really brings them to life and sets them apart from my other recipes is the addition of pomegranate molasses.

It’s an ingredient that works so well with red meat and game, as it cuts through any richness effortlessly and makes for such a wonderful and somewhat exotic flavour combination.

I have always drizzled pomegranate molasses on to tomatoes, salads, kebabs and grills, so it was only a matter of time before I paired it with meatballs, too.

Pomegranate molasses and honey-glazed meatballs

Makes about 24-28

Ingredients

500g minced beef (20% fat)

1 onion, minced in a food processor and drained of any liquid, or very finely chopped

1 small packet (about 30g) of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

1tbsp garlic granules

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp Maldon sea salt flakes, crumbled

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the glaze:

4tbsp pomegranate molasses

2tbsp clear honey

Method

1 Put all the main ingredients, except the vegetable oil, into a large mixing bowl and, using your hands, work them together really well, pummelling the meat mixture for several minutes into a smooth paste.

2 Line a plate with kitchen paper. Shape the mixture into 24-28 evenly-sized meatballs.

3 Heat a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add a drizzle of vegetable oil and fry the meatballs in batches for 8-10 minutes until browned all over and cooked through. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and transfer to the paper-lined plate to drain.