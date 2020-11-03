Daily News

Medical experts give evidence on raped teenager

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Two medical experts, Dr Livinus Agwuda of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, and a Professor of Anatomy and Forensic Pathology, Ojo Babarinde, have appeared before a Makurdi High Court to testify for the State on the cause of death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje.

The health experts, who presented the autopsy report of the deceased, as evidence for the prosecution of a former lecturer, Mr Andrew Ogbuja, said she died as a result of sexual abuse.

The appearance of the medical experts was in continuation of the hearing for the trial of Mr Ogbuja who has been on remand at a correctional facility for more than two years over allegations of sexual molestation which led to Ochanya’s death.

With the admission of the autopsy report by Justice Austin Ityonyiman, it is expected that  the case would receive accelerated hearing.

Justice Ityonyiman adjourned the case to December 4 for continuation of hearing.

