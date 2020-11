A young lady by name, Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise has shattered this year’s West Africa Examination Council record with the best result.

The result which which was released on Monday November 2nd saw the young lady from Choba Community in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State cleared the entire nine papers she wrote, scoring A1 in all of them.

Congratulations to her.

Like this: Like Loading...