By Chinyere Okoroafor

Americans headed to the polls On Tuesday to elect candidates to pilot the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Aside from the presidential election, governorship polls held in 11 states and two territories, in addition to other state and local elections.

Congressional elections also held on Tuesday with all the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate up for election.

At least, nine Nigerian-Americans are also in the race at the federal, state and local levels.

But only two Nigerian-Americans succeeded in securing a win for themselves.

Here are the two Nigerian-Americans that have won legislative seats in US 2020 election:

Esther Agbaje

Esther Agbaje

Ms. Esther Agbaje, 35, made history as the first Nigerian-American congresswoman in the state.

She was elected into the Minnesota House of Representatives in Tuesday’s U.S. general elections.

She will represent District 59B in the 134-member House on the platform of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), an affiliate of the U.S. Democratic Party.

Agbaje won by a landslide, polling 17,396 votes or 74.7 percent of the total ballots cast.

Her closest rival, Alan Shilepsky of the Republican Party, secured 4,128 votes, representing 17.7 percent of the total.

Agbaje, a daughter of an episcopal priest and a librarian, both Nigerian immigrants, holds a law degree from Harvard University, a Master’s from the University of Pennsylvania, and has served in the US department of state.

Oye Owolewa

Oye Owolewa

The 30 year-old cruised into victory on Tuesday night to become the first Nigerian-American to be elected to the U.S. Congress.

Owolewa is heading to the U.S. Senate to represent the District of Columbia (DC) as a shadow congressman under the Democratic Party.

He garnered a whopping 164,026 votes, representing 82.84 percent of the total votes cast.

He hails from Kwara and holds a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston.