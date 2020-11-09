Agency Reporter

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has described as “extremely fruitful” the meeting which a presidential team had with leaders and stakeholders of the Southeast.

“The meeting of the presidential delegation with Southeast leaders was very useful,” Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

The delegation, led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, met for more than eight hours in Enugu with selected Southeast leaders.

Mohammed said it was quite instructive that all the groups which took part in the meeting believed in the unity and oneness of the country, adding that they clearly spelt out this in their presentations.

“We listened clearly and carefully to all the positions and demands and we are going back to report directly to President Buhari,” the minister told NAN.

He stressed that the Federal Government had been spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country, simultaneously and equitably.

“We want the Southeast people to be confident that the Federal Government is spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country equitably and will never marginalise any zone in the ongoing development and infrastructure agenda.

“This is what I want to assure Nigerians living in the SoutheEast,” Mohammed said.