Soccer champion Megan Rapinoe has opened up in her new memoir about coping with her brother’s struggle with drug addiction, leading to him being sent to prison aged 18 and joining a gang.

The 35-year-old said she idolized her older brother Brian and when he took up soccer, she tagged along to all his practices. She eventually was told she could play on the under-8 boys’ team — because there was no girls’ team — it was a thrill.

But Brian, who is five years older than her, got into drugs at the tender age of 15 and when he turned 18, was sent to prison for stealing a car, Rapinoe writes in One Life, out on Tuesday.

He was in and out of jail for the next twenty years, became a violent gang member in jail that got him into solitary confinement.

The Olympic Gold medalist and two time women’s World Cup Champion details in her new book about coming out publicly, and using her success to voice her personal views of social justice – even in the face of death threats.

Rapinoe laughs about the modest reaction when she came out as the first gay player on the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2011, ‘which is hilarious given the number of gays on the team’.

She wrote she was shocked at the vitriol backlash she received when she took a knee in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Kaepernick during the national anthem in 2016.

‘I was called every name under the sun… and a talking point on Fox News. I was totally blindsided’, she explained.

She cried it was ‘f**king wack-a**’, when at the next scheduled game, the national anthem was played while the team was still in the locker room giving her no chance to kneel.

Rapinoe writes that as a gay woman in a straight male dominated world, she was simply using her platform for marriage equality and ‘just wanted to broaden the conversation about racial injustice and support a fellow athlete’ – at the risk of destroying her career.

But standing with Kaepernick didn’t destroy her career has only made it easier to speak up for her own values and everything she ever wanted, she writes.

‘I love playing soccer. It’s the only job I’ve ever had. I also want to buy a gold Rolex!’

Rapinoe admits she’s not the best soccer player in the world or doing anything that anyone else can’t do, but says she’s using her platform to call out sexism, racism and homophobia and asks the reader — ‘What are you going to do?’

Rapinoe grew up in the small socially and politically conservative northern California town of Redding, CA, an outpost of the logging industry now littered with tattoo parlors and breweries.

She was an emotional kid who stuck out her tongue at teachers and was sometimes filled with sheer rage.

‘I would scream and howl and run to my room where I would stay until I figured out how to calm down’, the soccer star confesses.

Her family considered her ‘a pain in the a**’ and despite the right-wing leanings of her father, they have remained close including her fraternal twin, Rachel, older brother Brian and the rest of the seven children her parents raised, three adopted.

At age five, she was focused on her big brother, Brian, five years older who was everything she wanted to be – ‘funny, clever, cheerful, popular, outgoing and good at all sports’.

She adored him and wanted her hair cut short just like his and chose to wear only boys’ clothes.

Now she looked more like Brian than she did her twin.

When Brian took up soccer, Megan tagged along with him to all his practices and when she was told she could play on the under-8 boys’ team — because there was no girls’ team — it was a thrill.

She was now obsessed with soccer, dedicated and fanatically self-motivated about playing’.

Megan was shy and small for her age measuring only 4’11” by the end of the fifth grade and leaned on her twin, Rachel to speak up for her.

Rachel was a social butterfly but Megan was ‘late to the party’ and didn’t know what was going on sexually.

She confesses to being a goofball at age eleven, doing impressions of Jim Carrey and pretending to talk out of her a**.

Rachel and Megan had become devoted to soccer together and practiced hours drilling each other, playing for the girls’ soccer league in Sacramento after graduating from the boys’ team

They both chose to attend the University of Portland together

She didn’t have crushes on boys or girls and had been wearing boy’s clothes since kindergarten.

Her older sister, Jenny was bi-sexual and involved with a serious girlfriend.

‘To this day, I’ll say to her, ‘F**k you, you should have told me I was gay!’

Her idolization of Brian took a hit when he got into drugs at age 15 and sent to prison for stealing a car.

With her big brother out of the picture, that didn’t impact her passion for soccer and the brutal physical demands of the lifestyle that gave her a ticket out of Redding.

Rachel and Megan had become devoted to soccer together and practiced hours drilling each other, playing for the girls’ soccer league in Sacramento after graduating from the boys’ team and chose to attend the University of Portland together.

Bells in her brain went off during college, as she wrote: ‘For the first time I was attracted to someone and the discovery thrilled me’.

‘No more limbo, no more weird asexual dates’.

‘Duh, f**king clearly I’m gay and why didn’t anyone tell me? This is awesome!’

She viewed it as the beginning of her entire life and immediately cut her hair and gave up all interest in girls’ clothing.

First thing on her agenda, tell her mother.

‘No, you’re not’, Denise Rapinoe told her.

‘My whole life makes sense now. I’m f**king ready to roll and you can either get on board or get the f**k out’, was Megan’s response.

While outing herself to her mother, she decided to out her twin Rachel as well.

That made three queer people in the family.

Freshman year at the University Megan was called a ‘underking and star’.

That snowballed into an invite to join the women’s national soccer team and soon she was dating a star of that team.

‘I felt like I was stepping into a dream’ — the life of a pro soccer player, screamed at by 25,000 people when scoring a goal and making $50,000 a year.

The trajectory appeared only up from there and she voiced the bad contracts for women and lousy pay citing the male national team players earned $5000 for losing while the women only earned $1350 for a win.

She feels compelled to speak out for the people or for the cause and writes it’s only empowering and confidence building – despite the death threats

At the center of what felt like a media firestorm, she fell madly in love with pro basketball player Sue Bird.

They agreed to be the first gay couple to pose naked for the cover of ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue in 2018.

Megan was making $500,000 that year and was in the third year of a four-year Nike sponsorship worth $80,000 a year.

But she called for transparency and openly talking about earnings so that women learn exactly what they are earning as opposed to the men.

And she doesn’t want to feel guilty about spending or splurging.

While her newly engaged sweetheart Sue has filled her closet with sneakers, Megan confessed to loving it all: ‘bags, shoes, clothing, moisturizers, jewelry, the whole nine yards’.

‘I have a Celine loafer habit’. (They typically cost $900-1000.) ‘I love my tech (iPad, MacBook, AirPods).

She’s always spent money on her family, invested in property and consulted with her financial adviser Uncle Brad so she didn’t go off the rails.

Named the best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019 after the team scored the World Cup, Megan announced, “I’m not going to the f**king White House’.

That invited a twitter from Trump accusing her of disrespecting the country.

‘We were everything he loves – WINNERS, athletes, people who represent America’.

They were women, many lesbians and found ‘an outpouring of love from the Americans and French that was inspiring’ in the face of Trump’s tirade that invited more threatening messages sent to her agent’s office.

In the aftermath of the World Cup win, the support for the team being the best in the world was overwhelming and the fun side to fame included appearing in a campaign for a fashion label, shooting a commercial, invites to lots of parties, and speaking offers.

‘And I bought myself that gold Rolex as a victory gift’!

But she hasn’t forgotten Colin Kaepernick who’s still out of a job.