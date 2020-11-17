The Duchess of Sussex’s ‘private’ letter to her father was written with the help of the Kensington Palace press office, the High Court has been told.

Meghan is suing The Mail on Sunday for publishing extracts from the note, which she says breached her privacy.

She also claims the paper infringed her copyright in the handwritten letter, sent to her father Thomas Markle after he was unable to attend the 2018 royal wedding.

But the newspaper’s lawyers have told the court that the ‘personal’ letter was drafted with the help of palace officials.

Jason Knauf, who was Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ‘and/or others in the Kensington Palace communications team contributed to the writing of the letter’, they told the High Court.

As a result, the note was not Meghan’s ‘own intellectual creation’, the paper’s lawyers said in court filings made public yesterday.

The Duchess of Sussex’s ‘private’ letter to her father was written with the help of the Kensington Palace press office, the High Court has been told. Pictured: Meghan signing a visitors book in 2018

Meghan is suing The Mail on Sunday for publishing extracts from the note, which she says breached her privacy. She also claims the paper infringed her copyright in the handwritten letter, sent to her father Thomas Markle (pictured together) after he was unable to attend the 2018 royal wedding

It also emerged that Meghan recently amended her original court claim to reword a sentence which said she ‘wrote’ a private and confidential letter to her father. It now says, instead, that she ‘created’ it, ‘using her own intellectual creativity’.

Jason Knauf (pictured), who was Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ‘and/or others in the Kensington Palace communications team contributed to the writing of the letter’, the newspaper’s lawyers told the High Court

The letter is at the centre of the duchess’ high-stakes privacy battle against The Mail on Sunday, the Daily Mail’s sister paper. Meghan’s friends previously claimed that the note was an attempt to heal relations with her father. The newspaper says it was nothing of the sort, and was aimed at ‘admonishing’ Mr Markle.

Her lawyers have revealed to the High Court that she produced an early draft on her iPhone’s ‘Notes’ app before writing out the final version by hand.

They said: ‘The [duchess] created the letter over a period of several weeks in August 2018 on the Notes application in her iPhone.’

She then copied out the draft from her iPhone ‘by hand, making a number of minor modifications, so as to create the letter’.

Meghan and her estranged father are set to face each other in the High Court a year from now if the trial goes ahead.

The trial was due to begin on January 11, but last month Meghan won a nine-month delay after asking Mr Justice Warby for a postponement for a ‘confidential’ reason.

Her 76-year-old father has vowed to fly to London to give evidence against her, but says he wants his day in court sooner rather than later because he is in ill health and ‘could die tomorrow’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9 this year, on their final royal engagement before they quit royal life

The newspaper’s case is that Mr Markle (pictured with Meghan) asked it to publish extracts from the letter, to set the record straight, because a few days earlier his daughter’s friends had revealed its existence – and mischaracterised it as a ‘loving’ letter – in an anonymous interview they granted US magazine People

A court artist’s sketch of Mr Justice Warby (bottom left) Antony White QC (bottom right), for ANL and Meghan’s lawyer David Sherborne during a virtual High Court hearing on April 24

The newspaper’s case is that Mr Markle asked it to publish extracts from the letter, to set the record straight, because a few days earlier his daughter’s friends had revealed its existence – and mischaracterised it as a ‘loving’ letter – in an anonymous interview they granted US magazine People.

Meghan has categorically denied to the court that she knew her five best friends were going to give an interview about her to one of the world’s biggest publications, or mention the letter.

The Mail on Sunday maintains Meghan wrote the letter knowing it was likely to be made public.

It has previously cited the ‘immaculate’ handwriting used by the former Suits star, in support of its case that she expected others to read it. Now it says she enlisted the palace’s top communications aide to help her write it.

Thomas Markle shows a souvenir he keeps on mantelpiece of Harry and Meghan from their wedding he was unable to attend, during his Channel 5 documentary in January this year

The trial was due to begin on January 11, but last month Meghan won a nine-month delay after asking Mr Justice Warby (pictured) for a postponement for a ‘confidential’ reason

Harry and Meghan after their wedding in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018

The next stage in the dramatic case will come later this week, when a deadline expires for Meghan to give her ‘reply’ to claims she cooperated with the authors of royal biography Finding Freedom.

The newspaper says the flattering book is evidence Meghan and Harry colluded with writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand to produce a version of events favourable to them, which the royal couple deny. The duchess tried to argue that Finding Freedom had no place in her privacy trial, but so far two senior judges have ruled against her.

She missed a deadline to file her reply to the claims about colluding with its authors, on October 21, but Mr Justice Warby gave her more time, until last Friday. But it was extended again and she now has until tomorrow afternoon.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped down as senior working royals in March and have relocated to California with 18-month-old son Archie.