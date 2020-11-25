The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle who married the British prince, Prince Harry in 2018, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during summer this year, in a deeply personal article about the loss and pain of the year 2020.

In the personal essay published in the New York Times, the 39-year-old wrote that she had just changed her son, Archie’s diaper who she gave birth to in 2019, when she felt a sharp cramp and fell to the ground.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote.

Meghan described the moment she ”dropped to the floor in agony” as her miscarriage began. She described the unbearable grief of miscarrying a child, writing, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

She said it was a conversation that remained a taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

Also reacting to the issue of coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement and the recent presidential election, Meghan offered a message of hope.

“For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another.”

Meghan Markle, whose mother is black, also wrote of the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American killed in police custody, saying, “Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating.”

Meghan’s personal piece was as a result of the increasingly public war between her family and some social media outlets over their right to privacy.

But it carries with it the shadow of a previous royal bride — Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Diana, whose treatment by the royals is the subject of the fourth season of Netflix’s hugely popular “The Crown”, also reportedly suffered a miscarriage in 1983 at Balmoral.

Harry and Meghan shocked the British establishment when they announced they were retiring from royal life. Their withdrawal in March came after reports she was deeply unhappy with life inside the royal family and fed up with media intrusion.

The couple, who live with their young son, in California, signed an exclusive deal with the streaming giant Netflix for an undisclosed fee earlier this year.

Markle’s use of the New York Times to speak about her miscarriage has echoes of Angelina Jolie’s 2013 op-ed piece in which she revealed her decision to have a preventative double mastectomy. Jolie, who was married to fellow Hollywood A-lister, Brad Pitt at the time, said she had chosen to reveal her decision “because I hope that other women can benefit from my experience.”

