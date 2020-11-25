Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has disclosed in a writing in the New York Times today that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year.

Markle who is married to British Prince Harry in the piece in the Times wrote that she had just changed her son’s diaper when she felt a sharp cramp and fell to the ground.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Markle wrote in the Times piece.

Touching on the coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the recent turbulent presidential election, the Duchess of Sussex nevertheless offered a message of hope.

“For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another.”

Markle whose mother is black also wrote of the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American killed in police custody.

“Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating.”

The couple who got married in 2018 had their first child Archie in 2019.

Writing of the “unbearable grief” of miscarrying a child, Markle said it was a conversation that remained “taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Markle’s personal piece comes as she and her husband wage an increasingly public war with some media outlets over their right to privacy.

But it carries with it the shadow of a previous royal bride, Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Pressure from tabloids has dogged the British prince throughout his life, and he blames them for the death of his mother. Diana, whose treatment by the royals is shown in the fourth season of Netflix’s hugely popular “The Crown”, also reportedly suffered a miscarriage in 1983 at Balmoral.

Markle on her part claims Associated Newspapers breached her privacy, her data protection rights and copyright by publishing extracts of correspondence with her estranged father, Thomas, before she married Harry.

Earlier this year Markle and her husband left the British establishment shocked after they announced their withdrawal from royal duties in March.

It was disclosed that Markle was deeply unhappy with life inside the royal family and fed up with media intrusion.

Following the announcement that Markle and Harry were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that they would no longer be addressed as His and Her Royal Highness.

The statement also revealed that the couple would no longer receive public funds and would also be required to step back from Royal duties, including military appointment. Harry was stripped of the military titles and patronages he was awarded after serving two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army and rising to the rank of captain.

The couple, who live with their young son, in California, signed an exclusive deal with the streaming giant Netflix for an undisclosed fee earlier this year.

Markle wrote that in July she realized — as she was comforted by Harry in hospital following the miscarriage — that “the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

Between ten and 15 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the US mother and childcare non-profit March of Dimes.

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same,” Markle said.

The couple has set up a non-profit organisation to promote education, mental health and well-being.