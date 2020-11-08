By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Meghan McCain has declared she is ‘relieved’ to have a president that respects prisoners of war as she saluted Joe Biden securing the 2020 presidential election.

The daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain and longtime Republican took to Twitter on Saturday just moments after it was announced that Biden won his home state of Pennsylvania.

The scathing comment appeared to be aimed at Donald Trump, who once said her father wasn’t a war hero for his service in Vietnam because he was captured.

She said: ‘Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured. I had to say it.’

Senator John McCain served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was taken captive by North Vietnamese troops after he was seriously injured when his plane was shot down. He was a prisoner of war until 1963.

A month into his 2016 presidential run, in July 2015, Trump disparaged McCain at an event with pollster Frank Luntz.

Trump pointed out how he had supported McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, which he lost to Democrat Barack Obama.

‘I never liked him as much after because I don’t like losers,’ Trump told the crowd, which broke out in laughter.

Luntz then pointed out that McCain, a prisoner of war in Vietnam, was a ‘war hero.’

‘He was a war hero because he was captured,’ Trump uttered. ‘I like people who weren’t captured,’ the president said then.

The McCain-Trump relationship never thawed by the time Arizona senator died in August 2018.

Meghan McCain has been a vocal critic of Trump and her mother Cindy McCain got involved in Biden’s campaign, endorsing him and helping him secure the state during the election.

Biden secured Arizona by a slim lead of just 49.6 percent of the vote in the state while Trump received 48.9 percent.

Trump supporters are currently in the state demanding that every vote be counted after expressing annoyance at how early Fox and AP called the victory for Biden.

Conservative host Alex Jones and Charlie Kirk are just some of the high-profile figures who have been seen at Arizona polling centers.

Prior to the shady tweet, The View co host had tweeted her congratulatory post for Biden – which included a picture of the pair together.

‘Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ – one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing,’ she said. ‘Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship.’

Joe Biden scored a narrow victory for the presidency and defeated President Donald Trump after reaching 273 Electoral College votes by winning Pennsylvania.