Melania Trump‘s hair stylist has claimed that despite public perception, the First Lady and the President have a ‘loving’ relationship and a real ‘cheekiness’ together.

British hairdresser Lino Carbosiero, 56, started working for the First Lady in June 2019 after being recommended to Melania Trump for her state visit to the UK, and says that she displays a ‘completely different side’ in private.

Appearing on Lorraine today, he said that White House staff ‘love’ both Melania and Donald Trump, who is ‘constantly’ mindful of his assistants, and that the First Lady is ‘warm, really intelligent, and has a great sense of humour’ in private.

The stylist, whose clients include David and Samantha Cameron, told that the pair have a ‘little bond’ and that he’s seen Melania ‘in her dressing gown and him doing his shirt buttons up’ during his trips.

It comes day after former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple have a ‘very strange marriage’ and that Melania is ‘sometimes repulsed’ by her husband.

‘I see a completely different side to what people try and say about her,’ said Lino, ‘She is so warm and considerate.

‘She constantly asks assistants if they’re okay, if they need a drink. She will hug you, her team love her, they love him too actually.’

He went on: ‘I’ve seen her in her dressing gown and him doing his shirt buttons up, they have a cheekiness together.

‘They are very loving as well. I’ve seen that, my assistant has as well. So it’s not like I’m making it up. It’s true, they really have this little bond, they giggle and they laugh and it’s really sweet actually.’

He told that the First Lady, pictured at a campaign rally yesterday, is ‘warm, really intelligent, and has a great sense of humour’ in private

He went on to suggest that the couple are ‘reserved’ because they are ‘so judged’ in their public life.

‘I see how they are always so guarded because everyone is always so judgmental in their life. They are judged so much it almost makes them a little bit reserved.

‘But privately she’s funny and really intelligent and she’s a really lovely person, she’s really funny got a great sense of humour.’

He added: ‘When you’re working with someone at five in the morning, you see them in their raw state and that’s when you get a really good understanding of what people are like.’

Lino says that the pair are ‘very normal’ and ‘constantly’ asking about their staff’s lives, and that Trump has previously taken the time to stop and introduce himself to his 18-year-old assistant.

‘Someone who is my assistant Sienna was 17 or 18 and they take an interest, the President walked by and saw we were in the room and introduced himself to my assistant.

‘That’s a big thing, because for many celebrities they don’t consider the assistant part of their [responsibility] you know.’

However not all who have worked with the couple have reported similar experiences, with a former political aide claiming Melania is sometimes ‘repulsed’ by her husband.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, 46, said last week that what she has observed in the 17 years she’s known the couple would ‘make your head spin’ – claiming that Melania, 50, and her husband have a ‘very strange’ marriage where they only ‘sometimes like each other’.

‘It’s a very strange marriage,’ said Omarosa. ‘I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors.

‘But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.

‘What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him.’

Omarosa, a former political aide to President Trump, has said his wife Melania is sometimes ‘repulsed’ by her husband (pictured together on October 22 after the final presidential debate)

Omarosa claimed that the First Lady’s feelings for her husband were made clear last week when she appeared to pull her hand away from her husband as they disembarked Air Force One after the final presidential debate.

Some thought they spotted a moment of tension between the President and First Lady, while others dismissed it as a non-event – but Omarosa believes that Melania ‘smacked [her hand] away’ from her husband.

That moment is not the only occasion that has led to speculation about the First Couple’s relationship.