By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:17 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 12:20 EST, 25 November 2020

Men on TikTok are sharing their ‘glow-down’ photos to show how they looked their best a year ago — before quarantine — and are no longer as attractive as they were pre-pandemic.

The before-and-afters are a comical spin on the ‘glow-up’ photos people like to post of themselves to prove how much better looking they’ve gotten with age. The trend was started by women earlier this year, but now guys are sharing their own versions.

TikTok user @rickykv kicked off the latest series of videos when he shared a hilarious clip of his ‘1 year glo-down,’ and plenty of people can relate after spending most of the year in lockdown.

Start of it all: Men are sharing their ‘glow-down’ photos to show how they let themselves go over the past year. The trend was kicked off by TikTok user @rickykv (pictured)

Then and now: The before-and-afters are a comical spin on the ‘glow-up’ photos people like to post of themselves to prove how much better looking they’ve gotten with age

‘OK, so everybody on TikTok loves to talk about “glow-ups.” Let’s talk about my glow-down. So, this was a year ago, looking f**king delicious, looking like a little snack,’ he said, referring to an old picture of himself.

Ricky then revealed what he looks present day, saying: This is me now. What the f**k happened?’

Many commenters assured him that everyone was in the same boat, with a number of people reminding him that he still ‘cute.’

‘I was a stud too then I gained like 30lbs since March,’ one person wrote. ‘It’s been rough. STILL GOT THE FACE DOE.

Before and after: A lot of the guys have longer hair or more facial hair amid the pandemic

No need for contacts: Some have started wearing glasses while lounging around their homes

Adjusting: The men don’t look necessarily ‘worse’ — rather, they appear to have adapted to life at home during the pandemic

‘It’s ok man. We all had too many quarantine snacks,’ another shared. ‘One this pandemic passes we’ll all be alright.’

Some people just commented ‘2020 happened’ and ‘Quarantine 15.’

In the video’s caption, Ricky encouraged people to post their own glow-downs so he could ‘feel better’ about himself. Plenty of people obliged, making their own videos with Ricky’s audio and their own images.

BuzzFeed rounded up some highlights, showing the before-and-after shots that guys have posted of their glow-downs.

Some have gained a few pounds or changed their hairstyles over the past year. A number of the guys have longer hair or more facial hair amid the pandemic. Others have started wearing glasses or simply look tired while lounging around.

Bad year: Plenty of commenters admitted to letting themselves go in 2020

Letting go: Some of the before-and-afters show that the guys are simply putting less time into their appearances

Women did it first: TikToker Gabrielle McDonald first inspired women to share their glow-down photos back in April, but now guys are doing their own versions

The men don’t look necessarily ‘worse’ — rather, they appear to have adapted to life at home during the pandemic and are simply putting less time into their appearances.

The trend started in April with Gabrielle McDonald, who admitted that she herself ‘peaked’ in high school.

‘So I’ve been seeing these trends on TikTok of people sharing their glow-ups,’ she said.

‘It’s all fine and well, like, congratulations for hitting puberty. Go you,’ she added dismissively.

‘But what I want to see is people’s glow-downs,’ she went on. ‘Because there’s people like me that physically peaked in high school. Like, the hottest I’ve ever been was when I was 18. I look nothing like that now.

‘So I want to challenge all of you to show me a photo of when you were your hottest compared to what you look like now.’