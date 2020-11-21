Mentos 3 Mentos 1 Mentos 2

Mentos Fresh Action Candy has unveiled Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Laycon, as the NEW FACE OF FRESH and its ICON

Mentos Fresh Action Candy is the new soothing candy, with an incredible liquid filling that delights consumers with intense freshness and cool feel in one pop.

“Laycon is confident, expressive, original, smooth and minty,” said ‘Demilade Oresanya, Mentos Brand Manager. “He is the new game-changer in a big industry just like Mentos Fresh Action candy and will help cascade the Mentos message of “Say Yes to Fresh”

Mentos Fresh Action Candy is part of the global Mentos Trademark and produced by the confectionery manufacturer, Perfetti Van Melle.