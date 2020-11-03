Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has finally confirmed that the relationship with her long time boyfriend, Ike has ended.

Recall that Mercy have been making headlines, following speculations that she got married to a mystery man.

Before this confirmation, the reality TV stars have only taken to social media to throw shades at themselves.

The video vixen have now taken to social media to disclose that she has tied the knot with her heartthrob, after she broke up with Ike months ago.

The CEO of Lambo homes made another shocking revelation, as she claimed her love story with Ike had ended long before her birthday.

In her words,

Yes it’s true, it was over since 2 months ago, even before my birthday, I don’t know why they are still not contented with their stripper bae, I’m happy with Mr H. Will be speaking on this soon”.

However, Ike Onyemma gifted Mercy almost N4 million cash, and an expensive ear ring for her 27th birthday celebration.

One of the highlights of the birthday celebration, was when Ike pulled up a scene that many thought he was about to propose to her.

He stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it contained an engagement ring. Although, he did not go down on one knee as expected but instead told her to open the box later.

Meanwhile Ike has taken down the birthday post he made to celebrate his now ex-lover on both his Instagram and twitter handle

In a recent progression of events, a thorough check on the blogger, Ike’s Twitter and Instagram pages confirm that birthday post he made for Mercy Eke on the 29th of September this year no longer exists.

Mercy Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State. She won season 4 of Big Brother Naija in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show. On March 14, 2020.

The 26-yer-old Steve Ikechukwu Onyema was one of the house mates of Big Brother Naija Season 4, he is originally from Imo State, but bides his time between Houston, Texas and Maryland, Lagos.

