Breaking News

Messi rested by Koeman as Barca face Betis

By
0
messi-rested-by-koeman-as-barca-face-betis
Views: Visits 19

Lionel Messi started on the bench for Barcelona’s La Liga game against Real Betis on Saturday, the first time the Argentinian has been rested by new coach Ronald Koeman.

Messi has made a slow start to the season by his own high standards. He is yet to score a goal from open play this term, although the 33-year-old has converted four penalties.

Koeman had indicated he would need to rest his captain at some point, especially given Barca’s last six games came in 19 days, and Messi started all of them.

The dip in form comes after Messi’s failed attempt to leave Barcelona last summer.

Koeman’s side sit 12th in La Liga after a disappointing few weeks in the league but have won all three of their group games in the Champions League.





No comments yet

Notorious Serial Rapist Sentenced To 7 Life Terms And 300 Years Imprisonment

Previous article

FG Addressing Concerns Of Youths On Job Creation, Poverty Alleviation – Lai Mohammed

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News