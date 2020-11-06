By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

A group of adult film actors could face charges after they recorded themselves having sex aboard a raft on the waters of a national park in southern Mexico.

Alex Marín, who bills himself as a producer and actor, appeared in the video with fellow porn stars Mía Marín, Giselle Montes, Yamileth Ramírez as their boat floated on the Grijalva River at Sumidero Canyon last week.

The Sumidero Canyon, located in the state of Chiapas, is home to endangered species such as river crocodiles, spider monkeys and ocelots.

Local media outlets reported that the four actors had toured the municipality of Chiapa de Corzo and other nearby towns for scheduled guest appearances before they made their way to Sumidero Canyon National Park.

In a deleted tweet, Alex Marín bragged about the group’s trip and even tipped off his followers about what to expect.

‘What’s up, here we are; We are going to go to the Canyon to take some super hot photos, which no one has ever taken, it is the first time that models and actresses have taken photos in the Grand Canyon of the Sumidero,’ he wrote.

The National Commission of Protected Natural Areas said Wednesday it was in talks with Chiapas state prosecutors to seek charges against the four individuals.

‘Films of sexual content were made that harm the image of the icon representing the pride of Chiapas and goes beyond the limits of morals and good customs,’ the agency said in a statement.

‘These images damage the connection that Chiapas have to our emblem, social and cultural, since the imposing Canyon is located in the heart of Chiapas as the symbol of our battles and the roots of our peoples.’

However Manuel Niño Gutiérrez, president of the Central Chiapas Hotel and Motel Association, told Diario Cambio that the video may do more good than harm to the region’s struggling tourism industry.

Hotel reservations have been down by 50 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he believes others will want to visit after watching the scenes.

‘In a way I see it as a promotion to the destination,’ Gutiérrez said. ‘They (the actors) are coming because it is a safe place and they chose this location due its nature.’