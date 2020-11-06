By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:11 EST, 6 November 2020 | Updated: 15:36 EST, 6 November 2020

A war-like battle between two rival cartels left scores of vehicles burned on a stretch of a road in northern Mexico including a homemade tank.

According to local media outlets, residents in the southern end of the the Tamaulipas city of Camargo, just 90 minutes away from the border with Texas, told authorities that members of the Northeast Cartel and the Gulf Cartel squared off near the 51-mile marker of a highway and exchanged fire Thursday before dawn.

Witnesses in the area reported that the cartels exchanged fire for nearly 45 minutes. Authorities did not report any injuries or deaths.

One of the cartels placed dozens of tire spike strips on the road to ambush their rivals.

Mexican security forces confiscated a RAM 5000 which was converted into a homemade tank by one of the two Mexican cartels involved in a shootout Thursday in Camargo, Tamaulipas, near the country’s border with Mexico. No injuries or fatalities were reported

The Mexican police and military discovered two burned vehicles, including a car that was blocking access on a two-road lane across from the border with Rio Grande City, Texas

A tractor trailer transporting a shipment of onions was torched near the 51-mile mark of a highway in Camargo, Tamaulipas, during a battle between the Northeast Cartel and the Gulf Cartel

Security forces recovered a RAM 5000 pickup truck which had been converted into a homemade tank and a second pickup truck, A Toyota Tundra, which windows contained a bulletproof shield.

Both vehicles were turned over to the office of the Tamaulipas State Attorney General.

Members of the army and National Guard found a charred car blocking a section of the two-lane road and a burned tractor trailer which was transporting a shipment of onions.

Security forces turned over a Toyota Tundra to the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office after it was abandoned by Mexican cartels involve in a war-like fight along a stretch of a road in the southern end of Camargo, a city located 90 minutes away from Rio Grande City, Texas

A Mexican police officer recovers a tire spike strip used by one of the cartels to ambush their rivals during a battle Thursday in Camargo, Tamaulipas. No deaths or injuries were reported

Remains of a truck that was set on fire on road Thursday during a clash between the Northeast Cartel and Gulf Cartel

The Northeast Cartel was founded in 2014 as a sub-division under the then-powerful Los Zetas criminal organization and is led by Juan Gerardo ‘El Huevo’ Treviño Chavez.

The criminal organization has a presence in the northeast states of Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León and the north-central states of San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

The Tamaulipa’s prosecutor’s offices is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Gulf Cartel operates out of Tamaulipas and is considered one of the longest standing criminal syndicates in Mexico.

It is known to be one of the three most influential and powerful cartels in the country, alongside the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.