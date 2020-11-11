The road to the last four at the on-going Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt is becoming clearer with Lagos-based MFM on the verge of qualification after securing another victory at the tournament.

The Nigeria Professional Football League side yesterday whitewashed Udala FC 4-0 to make it seven points from three matches played. With one game remaining, MFM, currently with better goal difference will need to avoid defeat when they take on Abia Warriors tomorrow to secure the top spot in the group.

Abia Warriors will rue their inability to convert several chances in their 1-1 draw against Goddosky FC, as the Nigeria National League side came from behind to snatch the draw.

Abia Warriors will need an outright win against MFM to be sure of qualification to the semifinal.

The other teams in the group, Bayelsa and Udala FC will slug it out today with a win securing Bayelsa seven points alongside Enyimba.

Meanwhile, the competition continues today with the key game between host Rivers United and Akwa United.

Bayelsa United will hope to secure the maximum points against Udala in the first game while Ottasolo will be up against Cynosure.

In his reaction, the chairman of the organising committee of the Championships, Badawiy Bashir, express happiness on the performance of the clubs especially the non-league sides like Goddosky and Udala.

“Nobody expected them to give the NPFL clubs such a big fight,” he said. “The committee put into consideration the quality of the

clubs invited for the tournament and the quality of play is there for all to see.

“We have been experiencing a good atmosphere since the start of the competition and we hope to maintain that till the end.”