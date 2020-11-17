Forbes has released its list of highest-earning dead celebrities, and ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson is on top for the eighth year in a row. The late Jackson is on top with $48 million in earnings in 2020. 70% of Jackson’s earnings were accounted from Mijac Music catalogue, which includes tunes by Elvis and Aretha Franklin, and a long-term deal with Sony.

Also joining in the list this year is the late basketball star, Kobe Bryant.

Below is the list, which according to Forbes measures pre-tax income from October 1, 2019, through to October 1, 2020.

Here’s who else is making a killing in the afterlife.

13 | Marilyn Monroe

$8 million

Died: August 4, 1962 (36)

Cause: Overdose

The late movie blonde goddess will forever be worshiped—her image and name are used by nearly 100 brands globally, including Dolce & Gabbana, Zales and even Lego Group.

12 | George Harrison

$8.5 million

Died: November 29, 2001 (58)

Cause: Cancer

The Quiet Beatle pocketed a seven-figure check from the band’s Cirque du Soleil show Love—even with the Las Vegas Strip shut down for most of the year.

11 | Freddie Mercury

$9 million

Died: November 24, 1991 (45)

Cause: AIDS

After 2018’s award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody put Freddie Mercury back into the spotlight, the show had to go on. Not only did Mercury’s estate reap a small portion of the film’s nearly $1 billion box office, but it also led to a spike in Queen’s music and merchandise sales.

10 | Prince

$10 million

Died: April 21, 2016 (57)

Cause: Overdose

While his Paisley Park has never reached Graceland-level popularity, the High Priest of Pop can still move music. This year, The Purple One moved nearly 700,000 album equivalents in the United States alone.

9 | John Lennon

$13 million

Died: December 8, 1980 (40)

Cause: Homicide

Forty years after John Lennon’s murder, Beatles music still rings up a lot of dollars on Penny Lane. And thanks to a co-writing credit on the Fab Four’s most popular songs, the late Lennon also cashes in when a tune is used on TV or in the movies.

8 | Bob Marley

$14 million

Died: May 11, 1981 (36)

Cause: Cancer

Bob Marley also saw his music streams soar this year—the reggae legend accumulated more than a billion spins globally. House of Marley, his line of speakers, turntables and headphones, and sales of T-shirts and lighters adorned with his likeness also added more than $3 million to his coffers.

7 | Juice WRLD

$15 million

Died: December 8, 2019 (21)

Cause: Overdose

Rapper Jarad Higgins, known in show biz as “Juice WRLD,” saw his music streams spike after he died last December, just nine months after the release of his sophomore album, Death Race for Love. His third album, Legends Never Die, published posthumously, topped the Billboard charts.

6 | Kobe Bryant

$20 million

Died: January 26, 2020 (41)

Cause: Helicopter Crash

After the Lakers legend died in a helicopter accident in January, Nike sold out its Kobe Bryant merchandise. Fans also made a fast break for his autobiography, which sold more than 300,000 copies this year.

5 | Elvis Presley

$23 million

Died: August 16, 1977 (42)

Cause: Heart Attack

The coronavirus shook up Elvis’ empire. Graceland, his home-turned-museum, typically accounts for more than $10 million of Presley’s earnings, but was closed for two months this year and is now operating at reduced capacity.

4 | Arnold Palmer

$25 million

Died: September 25, 2016 (87)

Cause: Heart Disease

The golf season may have been shortened by Covid-19, but Arnie’s Army is still drinking him up. The King’s deal with Arizona Beverages for his namesake lemonade-iced tea beverage brings in millions, cushioned by a contract with MasterCard and hundreds of retailers that sell Arnold Palmer-branded merchandise throughout Asia.

3 | Charles Schulz

$32.5 million

Died: February 12, 2000 (77)

Cause: Cancer

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang are hardly worth peanuts. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Schulz estate brought in more than $110 million in revenue. Part of that comes from Apple TV+, which aired a new series, Snoopy in Space, and classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas.

2 | Dr. Seuss

$33 million

Died: September 24, 1991 (87)

Cause: Cancer

Thanks to a series of seven-figure television and film deals, Seussville is a much wealthier neighborhood. But books remain one of Dr. Seuss’ biggest income stream: He sold nearly 6 million in the United States this year.

1 | Michael Jackson

$48 million

Died: June 25, 2009 (50)

Cause: Overdose/Homicide

The 2019 release of the damning documentary Leaving Neverland didn’t cost the King of Pop his crown. Jackson’s Mijac Music catalog, which includes tunes by Elvis and Aretha Franklin, and a long-term deal with Sony, account for more than 70% of his earnings.

