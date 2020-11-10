Agency Reporter

President Donald Trump’s legal team is stuck again as it appears their court filings in Michigan were unsuccessful.

A letter from the Michigan Court of Appeals explained “This office has received your papers in the above captioned matter. I regret to inform you that your submission is defective because it was not accompanied by the following:

The filing required a copy of the judgment appealed, a copy of the lower court docket entries, a copy of the transcript or evidence that the transcript has been ordered and five copies of a brief.”

Trump has 21 days to correct the errors if they intend to move the case forward.

The news came on the heels of a CNN interview with Trump supporters, who anticipate that the election will make it to the Supreme Court to decide the election.

“I think this will get to the Supreme Court. I’m not sure how or what state or what avenue, but Trump has very high-powered lawyers, some of the top people in the country, so they will find a way I’m sure,” said 57-year-old Trump supporter, Christine Stellabotte.

Republicans have made claims of election irregularities in five states where President-elect Joe Biden leads in the vote count, alleging in lawsuits and public statements that election officials did not follow proper procedures while counting ballots in Tuesday’s election.

As absentee ballots helped Biden overtake Trump in Pennsylvania last week, Republicans sought to stop Philadelphia officials from counting them. Their argument: GOP observers had been barred from the rooms where the votes were being counted.

In Michigan, Biden trailed on election night — but then, as in other Midwestern states, surged back to overtake Trump as thousands of absentee ballots were counted. In two lawsuits, Republicans alleged that there was impropriety in those ballot counts.

In Georgia, Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit the day after the election, focused narrowly on absentee ballots in Chatham County, home to Savannah. The campaign asked that any absentee ballots arriving after polls closed on Tuesday be set aside.

For most voters, Georgia requires ballots to arrive before the end of Election Day, though there’s an exception for military voters and overseas voters.

In Arizona, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee filed suit in state court Saturday alleging that some voters were told by poll workers to push a button on a tabulating machine to cast their ballot, even after machine tabulators had detected an “overvote” — that is, the machine detected the possibility that the person had voted for two candidates.

Under state rules, they said, voters are supposed to be allowed to cancel such ballots and try again because sometimes stray ink marks or smudges can cause the tabulator to improperly assess an “overvote.” The campaign asked a judge to order a manual review of such ballots and to bar the certification of the Arizona vote until it is complete.

In Nevada, two days after the election, a group of Trump allies claimed that thousands of people had voted illegally in Clark County, home to Las Vegas.

“That is unacceptable, and it’s giving legal people a sense that the system is corrupt,” said Richard Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence.