Veteran Nigerian musician, Mike Okri, has said he has enlisted singers, Omawumi and Seyi Shay to feature on the remix of two of his greatest hits.

The singer said this in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES over the weekend.

Okri, who left the country over two decades ago and recently returned to oversee some projects, said he was currently remixing three of his biggest hits.

He said, ”I’m even doing collaborations with some artistes on ‘Omoge’ and ‘Time na Money’. I’m working with Omawumi on ‘Omoge’ and Seyi Shay on ‘Rumba dance.”

‘Rhumba dance’ was the lead single off his second award-winning album of the same title. It was released in 1990 under the Benson & Hedges Music (now defunct) imprint.

‘Omoge’ on the other hand, was released in 1988. It was off his chart-busting debut album, ‘Concert Fever’.

He also revealed he would be embarking on a tour with some of his contemporaries.

‘‘ Alex Zitto, Felix Liberty and I met and performed together for the first time at Sonny Okosun’s memorial in the U.S. recently. As we speak, there is still a plan for us to go on a U.S. tour because people never thought we could come together.

”People were actually wowed that we could come together to perform something beautiful in honour of the Okosun family. If not for the coronavirus, we would have started our tour. We are hoping that by next year or the year after, if we are still alive, by God’s grace, we will embark on that tour,’’ he said.

Okri, who studied Broadcast Journalism at TV College Jos, also said he was about to begin a new phase in his musical career.

‘‘I have set up my new company, a music entertainment enterprise. It is just a springboard for other artistes to join again. I have a number of artistes on my stable but I am going to use this as a springboard to get more artistes on board in Nigeria,’’ he noted.