Once known as ‘The Baddest Man of the Planet,’ Mike Tyson no longer poses any threat to the animal kingdom after dropping 100 pounds by going vegan for his upcoming return to the ring.

Speaking with ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, the 54-year-old retiree was asked about his preparation for Saturday’s exhibition against 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles.

‘It was difficult, but only for one particular reason: because I had to lose 100 pounds,’ Tyson said. ‘But other than that, I’ve always done this my whole career.’

Tyson (50-6-4) was then asked the obvious follow-up question: How did he lose 100 pounds?

‘I became a vegan,’ Tyson said, adding, ‘my wife [Lakiha Spicer] told me to get on the treadmill. So I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and I winded up ending at two hours.’

The former heavyweight champion, who now owns a marijuana farm in California, is attempting to raise money for charity with Saturday’s $49.95 pay-per-view.

But unlike 49 of his 58 career bouts, Saturday’s fight with Jones is unlikely to end in a knockout.

Not only is it an exhibition (the fighters will use heavily padded gloves and the referee is prepared for a quick stoppage if someone looks hurt), but Tyson even admitted he’s looking to play it safe by trying to win on the judges’ scorecards.

‘I’m not trying to knock nobody out, but I’m trying to protect myself at all times,’ he told GMA.

Although he has 44 knockouts to his name (like this one in 1986 against Trevor Berbick), Mike Tyson seemed to predict that Saturday’s bout with Jones will end with a judges’ decision

Tyson was initially approached to do a charity mixed-martial arts exhibition with a fighter named Bob Sapp, but said he was uninterested until promoters offered him a chance to box.

‘I said I’d box anybody,’ Tyson said.

According to the Brooklyn native, current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and retired boxer Shannon Briggs were also considered for the exhibition, but ultimately a deal was struck with Jones. (The fight was initially scheduled for September, but was postponed)

Fight fans, and those who are simply fascinated by Tyson, have been calling for his return to the ring since he began posting some sparring videos and footage of himself working the heavy bag on social media.

Jones, meanwhile, has fought competitively as recently as 2018, beating Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision in 2018 at age 49.

Best known as a middleweight and light heavyweight champion in the 1990s and early 2000s, Jones also had some success in the heavyweight division, winning the WBA title from Johnny Ruiz in 2003.

Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he quit on his stool against lowly ranked Kevin McBride.