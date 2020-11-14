The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has disrupted activities of cattle rustlers in Kwiambana Forest area in Kaduna State, killing several bandits.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, that the operation was conducted on Nov. 12.

Enenche said the operation was sequel to reports indicating that close 100 bandits carrying high calibre weapons, mounted on motorcycles, had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta villages.

He disclosed that the bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on reconnaissance mission at Kaboru village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

According to him, the Air Component therefore dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the neutralisation of several of the bandits.