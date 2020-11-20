By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The Nigerian Military High Command has reassured the citizenry of its “untiring” commitment towards securing the country against terrorism and other forms of criminality.

It urged the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain determined and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

The military also enjoined the public “to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action”.

The military high command gave the assurance while giving updates on its operations at the weekly media parley with Defence Correspondents in Abuja.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who addressed reporters at the event, noted that the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies had continued their major operations across the country with vigour.

The media coordinator noted that “the various operations have progressed satisfactorily in all the theatres”.

Enenche said: “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations have aggressively sustained their operations in the Northwest. The gallant troops, within the period, carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes and aerial patrols.

“On November 15, 2020, troops of Operation Accord, while on night patrol at Yar Tasha village, made contact with armed bandits and engaged them in a firefight. During the encounter, three armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds. Three AK-47 rifles were recovered during the operation.

“Same day, troops deployed at Ungwan Doka, rescued one kidnapped victim, named Adamu Yahaya. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped at Unguwar Sa’ida village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The victim has been reunited with his family.”

He said: “In a related development, within the period in focus, following credible intelligence on the presence of kidnappers in Garin Arawa of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State. Troops immediately mobilised to the village and made contact with kidnappers. In the course of the encounter, one kidnapper was killed while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered include one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle.

“Equally, troops deployed at Jibia arrested two suspected kidnappers, named Malam Ismail Isah and Malam Sale Samaila, at Tsembe Kolumbo village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Suspects are currently in custody for further investigation.

“Similarly, one suspected bandit named Bello Ardo from Yargoje town in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State was arrested on 16 November 2020. He is currently in custody undergoing investigation.”

Enenche also listed a number of successful operations the military records in various parts of the country during the period.

Also, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the military knocked out many Boko Haram/Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ hideouts in the Northeast in the last one week.

Enenche told reporters that between November 12 and November 18, troops adopted sustained vigilance and offensive postures through comprehensive ground and air operations, leading to the killing of some terrorists.

He said an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) maker was arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition and other fighting equipment were recovered during the period.

According to him, troops of Operation Fireball, a wing of Operation Lafiya Dole, cleared the terrorists’ hideouts and neutralised two at Ladantar in Borno State.

He added that troops also foiled terrorists’ attacks on Gwoza town in Borno State where one terrorist was killed and arms and ammunition recovered on November 12.

The media coordinator said the Air Component continued to execute successive bomb and rocket runs, on targeted terrorists’ enclaves at Njimia, Goba and Dure village areas in the Sambisa forest in Borno State during the period.

“Several of the terrorists’ logistics facilities were destroyed by the devastating hits from the air strikes, while many of their fighters fled in disarray.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their resilience, doggedness and commitment during the encounters.

“The general public is hereby assured of the determination of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to rout the criminal elements from the Northeast,” Enenche said.