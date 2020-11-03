Public servants in Osun State yesterday held a “Thank You Walk” for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

This followed the implementation of welfare packages for all categories of workers, as well as implementation of minimum wage, lifting of ban on annual salary increment and embargo placed on promotions and conversions since 2012.

The workers, who welcomed Governor Oyetola to the state secretariat with fanfare and messages of appreciation, engaged him in a kilometre-walk from the secretariat gate to the White House.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, the Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Adekomi Jacob, hailed Governor Oyetola, describing the implementation of welfare packages for workers as a welcome succour.

He said: “We have experienced moments of wants, but now we are being launched into a season of abundance. The year 2012 was the last time we had annual increment in Osun State. That was also the last time workers were promoted.

“In 2018, we had a demonstration for three days before we could be granted a nominal promotion (without pay). At a period, we were even earning half salary. But today the situation has improved. We have received five packages without any struggle or demonstration under the current administration.

“We are also not overlooking the fact that since the inception of this administration, we have received full salaries till this time. Before now, we were told that promotion was a privilege, but Oyetola has changed the narrative.

“We thank the workers for their patience over the years. I implore them to remain patient and cooperate with the Oyetola administration because it means well for us.”

An NLC member, Comrade Arapasopo Adejumo, thanked Governor Oyetola for delivering on his promises, saying he had never minced words about his desire to improve workers’ welfare.

Comrade Laluwoye Adekola, who spoke on behalf of permanent secretaries and directors, praised the governor for not disappointing those who trusted him.

“We have heard so much talk about the fact that people change when they get to power, but Governor Oyetola has been consistent, he has been his calm and composed yet effective and honourable self. I have worked with him before and I can attest that he has not changed,” he said.

The governor expressed delight about the appreciation walk, describing it as an exhibition of part of the virtues of an Omoluabi, while stressing the need to commit to greater productivity.

He said: “I am delighted by this act of appreciation put forward by workers. We remain committed to the electioneering promises that we made, especially the promise of prioritising workers’ welfare.

“We are doing our part of the bargain. I implore you all to be committed to your duties. Overall, we have to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because it is what we make that we will spend. I urge you all to also help to block leakages and wastages as much as it depends on you. The development agenda of the state is a collective responsibility.”

Oyetola enjoined workers to warn their children and wards not to align themselves with people or agencies who are bent on destabilising the government.

He said: “I also want to appeal to you all to warn your children and wards not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction of public and private properties.

“We are at a critical stage in the state where we are calling on investors to come in and invest so that the economy can improve. Some people are troubling the existing ones. This is not fair on the future of the state. Let us be guided.

“We are talking to other stakeholders, like the commercial motorcyclists to also cooperate with the government and not allow themselves to be used to cause damages. Please talk to your children and wards also, while we engage others.”