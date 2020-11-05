The Nigerian government announced its plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday, during the PTF briefing.

The Minister added that the Health ministry would sign a PPP-MoU with a pharmaceutical company in Nigeria to set up the new company. The Minister added that Nigeria is working with the WHO to ensure Nigeria’s access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

He warned of the effects of the second wave in Europe and urged against traveling to high-risk nations. He also said, about 18 of the 78,000 arrivals to Nigeria were found to be COVID-19 positive during the second phase of testing.

The Nigerian government has worked with local pharmaceutical firms since the pandemic started and gave grants to Fidson Healthcare Plc, May and Baker Plc, Neimeth International Plc, Unique Pharma, Swiss Pharma, Dana Pharma, Orange Drugs, Sagar, GSK, and Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), intervened in the sector through the provision of N100 billion credit towards managing the pandemic.

“The Bankers’ Committee took the decision to support the pharmaceutical companies, given the fact that the present pandemic was of grave public health concern, coupled with the fact that many drug-manufacturing countries planned or had already banned the export of drugs and medical supplies from their respective countries; thereby, leaving Nigeria with no choice but to produce the drugs locally,” Emefiele said.

