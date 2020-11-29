Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

The Federal Minister of Power, Alhaji Sale Mamman, on Saturday commissioned 2x60MVA, 132/33KV power transmission sub-station at Gagarawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the contract for the project was initially awarded in 2012 with completion period of two years but abandoned until the coming of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had promised to complete all such project across the country.

He said, “Today the project has come to reality and commissioned for the benefit of the people of Jigawa State.”

The minister stated that the completion of the project is part of President Muhammad Buhari’s effort to ensure stable power supply for social and economic development in the nation.

“This project will enhance power supply in Jigawa State and would surely help in industrial development, thereby supporting job creation and poverty eradication in the state and country at large.”

The minister then called on the general public to take ownership of the project by giving it all the protection it may require and ensure timely payment of their power bills.

In his speech, the Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, revealed that his government has already signed an agreement with some investors for the establishment of factories around the area.

He said seven local government area of the state will benefit from the project and the state government has already given out contract for connecting the area with the new substation.