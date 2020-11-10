The publisher of Power Steering newspaper, Tom Uhi, has finally been arraigned by the police following his detention by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Abuja over a report critical of the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba

Following a petition dated July 1 by Barrister Obi Nwakor, on behalf of the minister, the 73-year-old journalist was arrested on October 13, 2020.

He was arraigned in FCT high court 19, Gudu, Abuja on Monday before Justice A.B Mohammed.

The journalist was accused of defaming the minister by claiming he had information on the Dana plane crash of 2012 while serving as a senior manager with the Nigeria Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The magazine also accused the minister of Malpractice and corruption during his days at the NNPC.

Tom Uhia has also filed enforcement of fundamental human rights suit against the minister and the police for illegally detaining him without trial for 30 days

According to the publisher’s family, he was critically ill and denied access to his doctor.

Several Human right groups, as well as Activists of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, pressured the police to do the needful within the law. The journalist’s lawyer, Paul Ogbole, applied for his bail on grounds of his health condition and for sake of justice, however, the prosecutor, Danjuma O., opposed the application.

The police filed a 15-count charge bordering on defamation and injurious falsehood

However, Justice Mohammed said Mr Danjuma did not show a good reason for Mr Uhia to remain in detention when he was charged on a bailable offence.

On Monday, Justice Mohammed therefore, granted Mr Uhia bail in the sum of N2 million. He is also to provide a surety who is a level 15 officer with the federal civil or public service.

The matter was, thereafter, adjourned till December 10 for further hearing.

