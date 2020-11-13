Our Reporter

As the Federal Government steps up efforts to address challenges of the critical power infrastructure, the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, has inaugurated a 150MVA 330/132KV transformer at Kumbotso transmission substation in Kano.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that due to continuous demand and possible expansion of customer base in the Kano metropolis, it became obvious that a new 150MVA 330/132KV capacity transformer needs to be installed to reinforce the power dispatch requirement and accommodate the high power distribution demand.

Mamman, while assuring Nigerians that the Federal Government was already achieving a robust improvement in electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its intervention programmes, said with the new transformer, “we hope that the people of Kano and its environs will witness improved and steady power supply”.

“Let me also call on the Transmission Company of Nigeria to expedite action on the ongoing projects under the transmission, rehabilitation and expansion programme in different parts of the country,” he added.

The Acting-Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the nation’s critical power infrastructure is receiving the needed attention from the Power Ministry, with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State, represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Garba Unguwar Rimi, hailed the Federal Government for responding to the needs of the people.

He thanked the minister of Power for his laudable achievements in the power sector, describing recent initiatives like the digitalisation of the power sector as monumental.