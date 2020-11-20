Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education monitoring the conduct of 2019 National Common Entrance Examination at the Model Primary school, Maitama

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Ministry of Education, Friday, released the first batch of admission into ederal government colleges across the country.

The development followed earlier release of results of 2020 National Common Entrance Examination.

The first admission was released in conformity with the directive of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu that list of students given admission on merit and states’ equality be released one week from the day the 2020 examination results were announced.

The results, according to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Education, were transmitted to principals of the unity schools

midweek by the Department of Basic and Secondary Education of the Ministry.