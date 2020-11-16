A young lady and makeup artist by name, Ijeoma Neke, has been found dead in Maryland area of Enugu state.

There had been calls online for information on her whereabout after she was declared missing.

Ijeoma Neke was last seen on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after she left home for a job.

According to reports, the young lady with Instagram handle @wake_n_makeup requested to know the venue where she was to do the job but was simply instructed to meet the prospective client at a bus stop.

After, the “client” picked her up and was taking her to the venue, she reportedly sensed something was amiss and texted the client’s number to her brother, and that was the last which was heard from her.

When Ijeoma Neke didn’t return home after days, people took to Twitter to raise alarm and beg for help in finding her.

Unfortunately, one day after the missing person’s posts began circulating, she was reportedly found dead around Maryland, Enugu.

According to reports, Ijeoma was kidnapped, and poured acid on before her body was dumped around Maryland area, Enugu.

