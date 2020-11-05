A mob, on Monday, lynched the driver of a water truck and his assistant after their vehicle crushed five school children to death in Ebonyi State.

The incident happened in Oshiri in Onicha Local Government Area of the state, the police reported

The water truck allegedly belongs to a company known as C- Sagas project Nigeria Limited.

“On Monday through a distress call, the DPO of Onicha was contacted that an accident happened killing five school children and angry youths attacked the driver and killed him,” the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said in a statement.

“The driver, Ewa Innocent, is from Ameka Ikwo while the conductor, Ojim Danis, is from Agharazo, Iyiemgu Izzi.”

It was gathered that the children were students of St Michaels Schools, Oshiri and their community has been thrown into mourning following the accident that happened at Onu Nworiegu, Oshiri.

The children, from Amaokpara village in Oshiri, were said to be returning home from school when the truck ran over them on the road.

According to reports, the driver fled after the accident and the youth of the area chased and caught up with the truck at Onicha Igbeze, a neighbouring community.

They immediately lynched both the driver and the conductor.

According to Mrs Odah, the children, the truck driver and the conductor were confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital.

She further said the corpses of the driver and his assistant were recovered and deposited at Onicha general hospital, adding that nobody had turned up to claim the bodies.

Mrs Odah urged motorists to drive more carefully during the ember months.

“The CP is mourning and commiserates with the family. I want to warn road users to drive with care because this is the ember month. We have lost a lot this year,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...