By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Two suspected armed robbers were Tuesday killed and set ablaze by mob in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The two victims were apprehended near Okah Market on the ever-busy Sokponba Road.

In view of the hijack of #EndSARS protests by hoodlums that attacked the two correctional centres in Benin, releasing almost two thousand inmates, including many condemned criminals, and razing of some police stations in Edo.

It was gathered Tuesday in Benin that the suspected armed robbers came out very early in the morning and were robbing market women and other passersby.

The three police stations on Sakponba Road: St Saviour’s, Ugbegun and Idogbo, were burnt and looted on October 19 this year by hoodlums who took over the initially-peaceful #EndSARS protests to commit crime.

In another development, a suspected daring armed robber was arrested Tuesday in the banking hall of a new generation bank on Sapele Road, Benin, after stealing N200,000, while pretending to be a member of staff of the bank, but a female customer raised the alarm, which led to his arrest, with two knives recovered from him and he was handed over to the police with the exhibits.

Meanwhile, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator was also on Tuesday shot by armed robbers in Benin, when she resisted the criminals who attempted to dispossess her of a huge sum of money, but the woman survived the gunshot and rushed to a nearby hospital.

In related incidents, a Toyota Camry saloon car was snatched at gunpoint along Mission Road and another car was also snatched at Ugbowo, both in Benin.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not be reached at press time, but a source at the police headquarters, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the incidents, while assuring that policemen were on the trail of the criminals, who according to him, would soon be arrested and prosecuted.