A Mobile Police Inspector simply identified as John has been detained at Ugba Police Station for raping a 13-year-old student in Ayilamo, Tombo ward, Logo local Government area in Benue.

The incident happened on Thursday in Ayilamo.

A community leader, Hon Wuam Hilega, told The Nation around 5pm on Thursday, five female students of Tombo Community secondly School Ayilamo were sent on errand by their game master to fetch water from a nearby hand dug well.

The well is close to Mobil Police quarters.

Hilega claimed the inspector called one of the girls to come over.

“The girl by named Philomena Torhile was afraid to come but the Police Inspector threatened her if she didn’t come he will deal with her.

“So the other girls advised her to go because the police man was an officer.

“But when Philomena Torhile approached the police Inspector, he immediately a dragged her into the room, pulled her clothes and raped her,” he alleged.

Hilega stated the other girls ran back to the school and reported to principal of Tombo Community Secondary School and other staff who mobilised to residence of the policeman and broke the door.

He claimed the policeman was caught naked while the girl was bleeding.

It was gathered the development created tension in Ayilamo as angry youths pounced on the policeman and attempted to lynch him.

The timely intervention of principal of Tombo Community Secondary School Aondona Akumbul saved the officer from the mob, The Nation learnt.

The youths however torched the police post in Ayilamo, smashing the doors and window.

It was gathered soldiers had to shoot sporadically into the air to scare away the mob before rescuing the policeman.

A team of Operation Whirl Stroke was called to whisk away the Inspector to Anyiin Police Station before he was taken to Logo Divisional Police station in Ugba on Friday

The Divisional Police Office in Ugba confirmed the suspect was in its custody, stating he will be transfered to Benue State Police Command in Makurdi for thorough investigation.