Model colleges admission list out

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Lagos State Ministry of Education has released the list of candidates admitted into JSS1 classes of its 16 junior model colleges and upgraded secondary schools.

A statement by the Public Affairs Officer, Lagos Examinations Board, Mr. Fatai Bakare, said the list can be accessed on the board’s portal online.

The statement said: “Lagos State Ministry of Education hereby notifies the public, especially candidates who participated in 2020 screening test into Lagos State model colleges and upgraded junior secondary Schools that the admission list is out.

“The candidates are to visit the Lagos State Examinations Board’s portal to check their admission status with effect from November 2.

“The same process used to check result should be followed.”

