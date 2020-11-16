Breaking News

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine 94.5% effective

(Photos by DOMINICK REUTER and Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was shown to be 94.5 percent effective according to early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants.

“This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO.

COVID-19Moderna

