A Buenos Aires, Argentina, street surveillance camera recorded the moment seven armed suspects crashed their stolen pickup truck as they fled from a cop

This is the shocking moment seven armed men crashed their stolen pickup truck while fleeing the scene of a mugging – before carjacking a mother and her daughter after they stopped to check on their well-being.

The chaotic chain of events unfolded Tuesday morning in the Buenos Aires city of Quilmes after the suspects mugged a police officer and got caught in a shootout.

The gang fled the scene in a stolen Toyota Hilux pickup, but crashed into a Honda Civic at an intersection and flipped their vehicle.

The truck is seen skidding down a street before coming to a stop near a sidewalk.

A surveillance camera captures the suspects climbing out of the wreckage.

One of the suspects involved in the shooting with a police officer Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, lies on the ground while another walks around after their pickup truck collided with a car (pictured top right) and landed sideways

Authorities are looking for seven male suspects who were involved in a shooting with a police officer in the Buenos Aires town of Quilmes on Tuesday. Investigators recovered several assault rifles, plastic handcuffs and tire spikes from the pickup truck, which had been reported stolen last Saturday

A man who had just stepped out of his apartment to go to work attempted to aid one of the men, who in turn is seen in the video pointing a gun at him and sending him running.

The accident prompted a woman to stop her Fiat in the middle of the street to check on the status of passengers inside the pickup truck.

She tried to restart her vehicle but it would not start as two of the men ran up to her car and threatened her and her daughter.

The family were forced out of the car before the gunmen drove off.

The armed suspects carjacked a woman at gunpoint and forced her and her daughter out of the vehicle (pictured). The woman told Argentine news channel TN that she had stopped her vehicle to check on the well-being of the passengers before they were approached by two gunmen

The woman told Argentine news channel TN that they took off running and that she fell to ground when she saw that the suspects were driving towards them.

‘The car stopped next to us and I thought they were going to shoot us,’ she said. ‘My daughter helped me up and we ran towards where our neighbors were.’

The stolen Fiat was found in Quilmes several hours later by the police.

