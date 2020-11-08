By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:02 EST, 7 November 2020 | Updated: 00:30 EST, 8 November 2020

Cameras caught the moment a local TV reporter snapped back at a Trump supporter and told him to ‘buzz off’ after being asked if he was ‘fake news’.

Alex Zdan who works as a politics reporter for News 12 on Long Island, New York, was broadcasting live from outside the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg on Saturday, covering the presidential election count.

Suddenly a man wearing a Donald Trump shirt appears behind him and interrupts the broadcast.

Zdan turns around and asks him ‘how you doing, pal?’

‘Are you guys real news or fake news?’ the Trump supporter responded to Zdan.

An unimpressed Zdan immediately replies bluntly: ‘Buzz off!’

As the reporter turns back around to the camera, security quickly ushers the heckler away.

Nevertheless, fake news did appear to emanate from the brief interaction, as a clip of the moment was quickly sent around on Tik Tok with incorrect subtitles.

In the TikTok video, captions on the screen suggest the reporter told the man to f*** off’.

The TikTok video quickly went viral online, despite the inaccuracy.

Zdan responded online to his viral moment, and insisted he told the Trump supporter to ‘buzz off’ and not ‘f*** off.’

‘Look I appreciate the social media love, but I told the guy behind me to BUZZ off when he interrupted me live on @news12,’ he tweeted. ‘But please respect members of the press who are doing their jobs, and telling your stories.

Joe Biden supporters demonstrate in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday

Pennsylvania was the scene of big news on Saturday, as Joe Biden was announced as winner of the state’s 20 electoral college votes – clinching him the election.

Biden scored a narrow victory for the presidency and defeated President Donald Trump after reaching 273 Electoral College votes by winning the state.

The election was called for Biden at 11.25 a.m. Saturday morning by television networks and the Associated Press as he passed a 30,000 lead in Pennsylvania, an agonizing four days after the polls closed.

CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, the AP and USA Today all made the call and Fox News followed suit 10 minutes later after Biden picked up more votes in Philadelphia, where officials had been working through mail-in ballots for days.

Nevada was called for Biden shortly after Pennsylvania. Now, only Arizona, Alaska and North Carolina remain uncalled but none can alter the election outcome now.

Within minutes of the call being made, spontaneous celebrations broke out in major cities as people cheered, danced and honked horns in the streets.

Trump was playing golf in Virginia at the time. He has refused to accept the outcome, claiming Biden was trying to ‘falsely pose’ as the winner, vowing to keep challenging results he claims are a ‘fraud’ and creating the potential for weeks of chaos and constitutional crisis.