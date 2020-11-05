By Sabi Phagura for MailOnline

A slumbering sea lion reacted with noisy fury when a sailor woke it up from its nap on the back of a boat.

Footage filmed at Newport Beach, California, captures the man patting the angry animal which suddenly snaps at him and leaps into the water.

The sea lion, clearly shocked at having been disturbed from his snooze, then swims around nearby, barking angrily at the sailor.

The man, who is filming the encounter, appears to be baffled at the fuss the creature is making.

He is heard shouting at the sea lion to calm down. He says: ‘Why you mad bro? I’m just trying to show you some love. Don’t be angry.’

But the giant mammal is none too happy and continues to bark louder and louder throughout the rest of the 35-second clip before swimming away.

Sharing the clip, which was filmed on October 26, the filmer said: ‘A sea lion was sleeping on the back of a boat.

‘I woke it up by trying to show some love by petting it. He did not like it!’

Experts say sea lions raise their voice when they feel threatened to tell humans and other animals to leave them alone.

People are advised to stay 10 yards away from the sea creatures when they are asleep, and at least 20 when they are awake.

It’s also important not to touch them as it agitates them and could allow diseases to be passed on.