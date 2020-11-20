Our Reporter

THE Onitetiku-Owode in Ota Awori, Oba Abdulwasiu Ogungbayi, has hailed a Commissioner for Ogun State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Yusuf Adegbenro for his selfless service to the kingdom.

Adegbenro, who was decorated by the monarch as Aare Agba-Akin of Owode Otta Awori Kingdom, was reappointed to the commission by Governor Dapo Abiodun having served in the same capacity under Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s government.

Oba Ogungbayi described Alhaji Adegbenro as a blessing to Ado-Odo/Otta Local Government and Owode Ota in particular. Oba Ogungbayi urged the Governor of Ogun State, to honour his promise of constructing Owode road that links Ijoko to Lagos.

The road, he said, would triple the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state when constructed.