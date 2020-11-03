Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi in Sokoto South Local Government Area of Sokoto State has commended the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) for building a labour waiting room for pregnant women at Gagi Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC).

He made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sokoto.

Umar-Jabbi said that the newly constructed waiting room would reduce the sufferings of pregnant women during labour, as most of them travelled long distances to the PHC.

He noted that the Gagi PHC was patronised by about 40 communities in three neighbouring local government areas in the state “and most times, pregnant women faced accommodation challenge while awaiting delivery and could not go back to their homes due to long distance.”

According to him, the neighbouring local government areas are Raba, Dange-Shuni and Kware, besides Sokoto South Local Government Area, while other residents also troop to the PHC on daily bases to access services.

The district head said “many pregnant women seek accommodation in houses near the Gagi PHC to wait for delivery, as they find it difficult to go back to their homes in distant communities and start going to the centre again.

“The women prefer to stay around the PHC when due for delivery to avoid complications.

“The well furnished labour waiting room would, therefore, help pregnant women from distant places to stay near the PHC until delivery.

“This would also strengthen complete healthcare system and reduce maternal and infant mortality.”

The monarch noted that pregnant women in labour with suspected complications, and those from poor family background and distant places would be prioritised at the established waiting room.