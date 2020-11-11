Our Reporter

OBONG of Calabar Edidem Ekpo Okon (Abasi Otu V) has declared his full support for Governor Ben Ayade and his administration.

The monarch spoke yesterday when Ayade visited his private residence in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area.

Okon described the governor as ‘my brother, my friend, the great Governor of this state’.

He said: “You are our own son, you are with us and we will work to make sure this state is rebuilt. Rest assured that we love you and want you, no matter how people are trying to divide us.”

Ayade thanked Okon for his numerous fatherly advice and support for his administration, saying he would continue to hold the monarch high.

He said: “The Obong of Calabar was personally in my hometown for my thanksgiving in 2015 after my election as governor. The monarch was at the forefront of my re-election and was with us at the Calabar International Conference Centre, making a strong declaration that Ayade must have a second term.

“The Obong of Calabar stool is one of the most eminent stools in this country and you can never undermine that position.”