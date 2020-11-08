A dramatic scene was recorded at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries in Bellville, Cape Town as former members of the church protested and demanded that Prophet Magaya refunds them the money they invested in the church.

The former members accused the cleric of scamming them out of money they invested in housing and other projects. They also held up placards which read;

“We did not come to work for you Walter Magaya.” “We want our money from you Walter Magaya”

The scene became chaotic as the current church members tried to block former members from entering the church and it was learnt that the police had to be called to the scene to bring order.

New Zimbabwe reported that the Police came to the scene and advised the protesters to approach a land claims court.

The publication also reported that the former church members had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2016 with a subsidiary of the church’s investment arm, giving them rights to a residential stand in Zimbabwe. However, up until now they still haven’t received the stand nor have they been reimbursed their money as promised.

Apparently, this is not the first time former church members have caused havoc. Sometime in July, the same group protested and threatened to cause havoc.

One of the protestors Stanley Mudzingwa revealed that he is tired of quarreling with his wife every day about the R40,000 he invested. He averred that all he wants is his money.

Mudzingwa said;

“I have tried to engage the church since 2018 … They keep on giving me false promises.”

A woman demonstrating told GroundUp she had invested R34,000 for a housing project. She said;

“All I want is my money. I am struggling with four children. Since lockdown I am not working. When I went to Zimbabwe to claim they said go back to Cape Town where you paid your money.”

One of the demonstrators added;

“I wish the new faces fighting with us would open their eyes and learn from our situation. This church used to have an overflow. We would come here and stand the whole services because all seats were taken but look now …. the church is left with a handful of new faces. Where are all those people who used to fill the church?”

A man who gave his name as Austin Madzivire however begged the protesters to write down their names, mobile numbers and to return on Tuesday to meet with the finance office.

Madzivire said;

“The church has already started paying but there is a challenge that some of the numbers in our records are outdated. A few people have already been paid their money. Come back during the week. We let police leave the scene because we know you are within your rights.”

After writing their names down, the protesters warned that if they return on Tuesday and do not get their money, they will disrupt the church every Sunday until they are paid.

