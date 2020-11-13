Without any consideration for the economy and political situation of the country, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has described the alleged increase of the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit from 147.67 to 155.75 by the Federal Government as uncalled for and unnecessary.

Alhaji Tajudeen, the South-West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, while speaking o newsmen in Abeokuta, appealed to the federal government to stay action on the implementation of the new ex-depot price announced by the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said with the current economic hardship in the country, this would incur the wrath of Nigerians hence the plea became very necessary.

According to him, the increase is exclusive of marketers margin, transportation, saying, that government is insensitive to the plight of the marketers and the masses.

In September, the pump price of petrol hit N161 per litre after the government increased the price at which it sells the product to marketers from N138.62 per litre to N147.67.

The development was met with criticisms and outrage among Nigerians as many lamented the bad economic conditions made worse by the price hike

.“We are therefore pleading with the federal government to shelve the planned increase until further notice to give room for consideration and adjustment.

“Without any consideration to the stakeholder’s plights, the federal government announced the new price regime which NNPC management said it would be effective from today, Friday, 13th 2020” Tajudeen stressed with concern.

“He declared that IPMAN will hold an emergency meeting with other stakeholders to trash out this unbecoming and the arbitrary increase in the ex-depot prices”, he concluded.

Many Nigerians, are struggling with the economic realities of COVID-19 disruption, which has dealt a major blow to most economic activities, yet another increase in fuel prices is considered insensitive and harsh.

Like this: Like Loading...