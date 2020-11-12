International News

Morgan Wallen is the butt of jokes after SNL coronavirus fiasco at CMA Awards

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church – WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Top honor: Eric Church was the biggest winner of the night as he took home Entertainer of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris – WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Triple threat: Miranda Lambert won in three of five categories including Female Vocalist of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

King of the mountain: :Luke Combs took home Male Artist Of The Year

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Rascal Flatts

Squad goals: Old Dominion beat out Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, and Rascal Flatts to earn Vocal Group of the Year

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Dynamic: Dan + Shay earned Vocal Duo of the Year as they accepted after their performance with Justin Bieber

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Carly Pearce

Rookie of the year: Morgan Wallen earned the coveted New Artist of the Year

Album of the Year

Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get – WINNER

Song of the Year

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER

Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

Single of the Year

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Be a Light – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

The Bones – Maren Morris feat. Hozier

Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King 

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – WINNER  

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won Musical Event Of The Year for I Hope You’re Happy Now

Music Video of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber 

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Homemade – Jake Owen

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Second One to Know – Chris Stapleton

Lambert won Music Video of the Year for her song Bluebird

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle) – WINNER

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Fiddleist Jenee Fleenor won for Musician of the Year but was unable to attend due to testing positive for COVID-19

