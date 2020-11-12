Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church – WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Top honor: Eric Church was the biggest winner of the night as he took home Entertainer of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris – WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Triple threat: Miranda Lambert won in three of five categories including Female Vocalist of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

King of the mountain: :Luke Combs took home Male Artist Of The Year

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Rascal Flatts

Squad goals: Old Dominion beat out Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, and Rascal Flatts to earn Vocal Group of the Year

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Dynamic: Dan + Shay earned Vocal Duo of the Year as they accepted after their performance with Justin Bieber

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Carly Pearce

Rookie of the year: Morgan Wallen earned the coveted New Artist of the Year

Album of the Year

Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get – WINNER

Song of the Year

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER

Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

Single of the Year

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Be a Light – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

The Bones – Maren Morris feat. Hozier

Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – WINNER

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won Musical Event Of The Year for I Hope You’re Happy Now

Music Video of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Homemade – Jake Owen

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Second One to Know – Chris Stapleton

Lambert won Music Video of the Year for her song Bluebird

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle) – WINNER

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)