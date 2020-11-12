Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church – WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Luke Combs
Top honor: Eric Church was the biggest winner of the night as he took home Entertainer of the Year
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris – WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Triple threat: Miranda Lambert won in three of five categories including Female Vocalist of the Year
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs – WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
King of the mountain: :Luke Combs took home Male Artist Of The Year
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Rascal Flatts
Squad goals: Old Dominion beat out Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, and Rascal Flatts to earn Vocal Group of the Year
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Dynamic: Dan + Shay earned Vocal Duo of the Year as they accepted after their performance with Justin Bieber
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Carly Pearce
Rookie of the year: Morgan Wallen earned the coveted New Artist of the Year
Album of the Year
Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get – WINNER
Song of the Year
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER
Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress
Single of the Year
I Hope – Gabby Barrett
Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER
Musical Event of the Year
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Be a Light – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
The Bones – Maren Morris feat. Hozier
Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – WINNER
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won Musical Event Of The Year for I Hope You’re Happy Now
Music Video of the Year
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert – WINNER
Homemade – Jake Owen
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Second One to Know – Chris Stapleton
Lambert won Music Video of the Year for her song Bluebird
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle) – WINNER
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Rob McNelley (Guitar)
Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
Fiddleist Jenee Fleenor won for Musician of the Year but was unable to attend due to testing positive for COVID-19
